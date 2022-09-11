ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Live from Buckingham Palace after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Start: 11 Sep 2022 03:04 GMT
End: 11 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Live from outside Buckingham Palace after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne.
The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.
