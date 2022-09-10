COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 10 de Septiembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 10

9 de Septiembre de 2022

Live from Buckingham Palace after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Start: 10 Sep 2022 02:33 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Live from outside Buckingham Palace after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

