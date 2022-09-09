ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-CHARLES-PROCLAMATION

King Charles is officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch

LONDON - His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 0900GMT in the State Apartments of St James's Palace, London.

The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts. In Part I, the Privy Council, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

Part II, is the holding by The King of His Majesty's first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.

The Accession Council will be followed by the Principal Proclamation, which will be read at 1000GMT from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace. The Proclamation will be read by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This is the first public reading of the Proclamation.

As is convention, a second Proclamation will be read in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange at 1100GMT on the same day. Further Proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 1100GMT the following day Sunday 11th September.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Arrivals

0900GMT - His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council

1000GMT - Principal Proclamation read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace

1100GMT - A second proclamation, as is convention, is read at the Royal Exchange

