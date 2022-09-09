COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-CHARLES-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 09

9 de Septiembre de 2022

Arrivals at Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles

Start: 10 Sep 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2022 13:55 GMT

LONDON - Arrivals at Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Various dignitaries arrive at Buckingham Palace.

The names of those attending are currently not for publication.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La “Operación Icardi” al Galatasaray que desató un nuevo conflicto en el PSG

La “Operación Icardi” al Galatasaray que desató un nuevo conflicto en el PSG

La Fórmula 1 rindió un homenaje a la Reina Isabel II con un emotivo minuto de silencio durante las prácticas en Italia

El sentido mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo y el dolor de David Beckham tras la muerte de la Reina Isabel II: “Estamos devastados”

Conmebol firmó un memorando de entendimiento con el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los Estados Unidos

Repudiable reacción de los hinchas del Shamrock Rovers de Irlanda tras la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Yalitza Aparicio reaccionó a la visita de Nicole Kidman comprando queso en la CDMX

Yalitza Aparicio reaccionó a la visita de Nicole Kidman comprando queso en la CDMX

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast con más reproducciones

Guns N’ Roses y Elton John rindieron tributo a la reina Isabel II

El origen de Amigos, el himno de Los Enanitos Verdes que Marciano Cantero compuso para su hijo

Argentina: los videos que son tendencia este viernes en YouTube

TENDENCIAS

Cibercriminales extorsionan a usuarios por correo y amenazan con exponer videos privados

Cibercriminales extorsionan a usuarios por correo y amenazan con exponer videos privados

El exclusivo Rolls-Royce que utilizó Carlos III para llegar al Palacio de Buckingham

La dieta de la reina Isabel II: el plato que comía todos los días y su pasión por la mermelada

Las tendencias de búsqueda en Google después de la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Cuándo llegarán a la Argentina las vacunas actualizadas para Ómicron

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La “Operación Icardi” al Galatasaray que desató un nuevo conflicto en el PSG

La “Operación Icardi” al Galatasaray que desató un nuevo conflicto en el PSG

Carlos III dio su primer discurso tras la muerte de la reina Isabel II: “Mi querida madre fue una inspiración y un ejemplo”

Juan Reynoso reveló por qué no visitó al plantel de Alianza Lima

Millonarios dio a conocer su nueva camiseta de visitante y reveló su valor comercial

La Guerra del Chaco: el rol de Perú en la negociación que buscó la paz entre las naciones