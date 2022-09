ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BALMORAL

Live from Balmoral after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Start: 09 Sep 2022 09:57 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

BALMORAL, UNITED KINGDOM - Live from outside the Royal Balmoral residence the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

