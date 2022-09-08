ADVISORY CANADA-STABBINGS/ARREST

Fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings taken into custody

Start: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA - Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.

