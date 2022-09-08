COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY CANADA-STABBINGS/ARREST

REUTERS

SEP 08

7 de Septiembre de 2022

Fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings taken into custody

Start: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA - Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.

El imponente recibimiento a Mauro Icardi en el Galatasaray: del confuso ritual al “terror” en la camioneta cercada por los aficionados

Livia Brito amenazó a quienes tomen fotos o videos de ella sin su consentimiento

En 2022 los casos de gripe y neumonía en la Argentina superaron los niveles prepandémicos

Así fue el enfrentamiento entre autoridades y sicarios en Nuevo León

