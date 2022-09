View of London skyline as Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth

Start: 08 Sep 2022 23:25 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2022 00:25 GMT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: View of London skyline as Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No use UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com