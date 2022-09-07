COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-USA-OPENING

REUTERS

SEP 07

7 de Septiembre de 2022

Austin opens Ukraine Contact Group in Germany

Start: 08 Sep 2022 07:55 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 08:15 GMT

RAMSTEIN - U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin gives opening remarks to kick off Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at the American military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Austin gives opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

