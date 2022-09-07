COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-ECONOMY/FORUM-PUTIN

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 07

7 de Septiembre de 2022

Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far East

Start: 07 Sep 2022 09:29 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders speak at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic forum on Vladivostok.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: ORIGINAL / CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Athlético Paranaense remontó un partido increíble, eliminó al Palmeiras y jugará la final de la Copa Libertadores

Athlético Paranaense remontó un partido increíble, eliminó al Palmeiras y jugará la final de la Copa Libertadores

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: dónde y a qué hora ver la jornada a mitad de semana de la Liga MX

Tras quedar relegado en el PSG se confirmó dónde jugará Mauro Icardi

El lujo de Enzo Fernández en la victoria del Benfica por la Champions League que hizo furor en las redes

América vs San Luis: cuándo y dónde ver el partido donde el Tano Ortiz podría hacer historia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La hermana de Gustavo Cerati compartió mensajes y fotografías inéditas del músico

La hermana de Gustavo Cerati compartió mensajes y fotografías inéditas del músico

Moderno pero muy mexicano: el entallado atuendo que presumió Ángela Aguilar

Yolanda Andrade no cede y volvió a lanzarse contra Laura Zapata

Jennifer Lawrence criticó la brecha salarial en Hollywood: “Me pagan menos por tener vagina”

Lele Pons pone de cabeza Instagram por su sesión de fotos con Anitta

TENDENCIAS

Criar desde la ternura: cómo cambiar el paradigma tradicional en el vínculo con los hijos

Criar desde la ternura: cómo cambiar el paradigma tradicional en el vínculo con los hijos

Cuáles son los siete peores hábitos para la salud dental

Rinitis alérgica durante el cambio de estación: cómo cuidarse y cuáles son los síntomas

Fibrosis Pulmonar Idiopática: de qué se trata esta enfermedad que afecta a más de 8 mil argentinos

Día de los Pelirrojos: cómo funciona la agrupación argentina que reivindica al 1,5% de la población mundial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Feria Nacional del Elote: así se celebrará el 15 de septiembre en Tlalpan

Feria Nacional del Elote: así se celebrará el 15 de septiembre en Tlalpan

“Su Cuarta Transformación no me ha tocado, me tocó el ácido”: María Elena Ríos exigió que la FGR atraiga su caso

“Arma de inhibición y terror”: Riva Palacio acusó a AMLO de usar prisión preventiva oficiosa para su beneficio

Edgar Tello señala que audios de Lady Camones con César Acuña causan “indignación en el país”

La hermana de Gustavo Cerati compartió mensajes y fotografías inéditas del músico