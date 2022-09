ADVISORY JAPAN-INDIA/

Japanese and India holds 2+2 meeting in Tokyo

Start: 08 Sep 2022 05:55 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese and Indian foreign ministers and defence ministers meet in Tokyo for a 2+2 meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT- Meeting begins

0805GMT- Joint press statement

