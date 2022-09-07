COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY EUROZONE-ECONOMY/LAGARDE

REUTERS

SEP 07

7 de Septiembre de 2022

Lagarde gives newser after ECB meeting

Start: 08 Sep 2022 12:40 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 13:40 GMT

FRANKFURT - News conference with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde after a meeting of ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT news conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

