Miércoles 7 de Septiembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY CANADA-STABBINGS/ARREST

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 07

7 de Septiembre de 2022

Fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings taken into custody

Start: 07 Sep 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 00:45 GMT

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA - Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.

