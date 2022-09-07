ADVISORY CANADA-STABBINGS/ARREST

Fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings taken into custody
Start: 07 Sep 2022 23:45 GMT
End: 08 Sep 2022 00:45 GMT
SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA - Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Canada
DIGITAL: No use Canada
Source: CBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Canada
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com