ADVISORY BRITAIN-ENERGY/TRUSS

Miércoles 7 de Septiembre de 2022
7 de Septiembre de 2022

Truss announces new measures to tackle soaring energy bills

Start: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces new measures to tackle soaring energy bills.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

