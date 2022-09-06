ADVISORY USA-OBAMA/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Biden unveils Obama's presidential portrait at White House

Start: 07 Sep 2022 17:30 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2022 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - United States President Joe Biden hosts a White House ceremony to unveil portraits of former President Barack Obama's and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

