COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-ECONOMY/FORUM-PUTIN

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 06

6 de Septiembre de 2022

Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far East

Start: 07 Sep 2022 05:00 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic forum on Vladivostok.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Rafael Nadal sembró incertidumbre sobre su futuro en el tenis tras su derrota en el US Open: “No sé cuando voy a volver”

Rafael Nadal sembró incertidumbre sobre su futuro en el tenis tras su derrota en el US Open: “No sé cuando voy a volver”

Raúl Jiménez respaldó a Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino: “No es como que se pueda meter y hacer gol”

Sigue el escándalo por los vuelos del PSG: irónica respuesta de Galtier, risas de Mbappé y repudio en redes

El otro lado de la estrella Mbappé: la inspección de seguridad, el grupo que lo acompaña y las inversiones fuera del fútbol

Manchester City-Sevilla, uno de los partidos destacados en la electrizante jornada de estreno de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos más reproducidos que son tendencia hoy

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos más reproducidos que son tendencia hoy

Jonas Brothers le copiaron a Rosalía y presumieron su colección de Dr. Simi tras su visita a México

Tras casi 10 años de espera, incertidumbre entre los fanáticos de Justin Bieber por sus shows en Argentina

Mauricio Ochmann se pronunció sobre la salud de Eugenio Derbez tras su accidente: “Todo está muy positivo”

Del vestido blanco de Salma Hayek a los polémicos zapatos de Pamela Anderson: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Se filtra el posible diseño del nuevo Apple Watch Pro

Se filtra el posible diseño del nuevo Apple Watch Pro

Este test online indica si las personas tienen problemas de ira

Crianza: las 7 actitudes de un padre o madre narcisista que dañan a los hijos

Cómo es el método que permitiría diagnosticar la ELA con un análisis de sangre

Noche Azul, la gala benéfica que busca generar conciencia contra el cáncer de colon

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Google Meet mejora su modo retrato y ya se puede actualizar

Google Meet mejora su modo retrato y ya se puede actualizar

Inspectoría de la Policía abre una segunda investigación contra el coronel Harvey Colchado

17 generales ratificados en 31 brigadas del Ejército de Venezuela: Maduro mueve algunas piezas del ajedrez militar

Asociación de Usuarios Campesinos pidió terminar con las invasiones: “Es necesario evitar cualquier vía de hecho”

El colombiano Supermán López deberá estar en el top 5 de la Vuelta a España, aseguró el manager del Astana