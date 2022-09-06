ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/LEADERSHIP-SCOTLAND

New UK prime minister Liz Truss returns to London

Start: 06 Sep 2022 13:33 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2022 13:40 GMT

ABERDEEN: Liz Truss leaves Scotland after being asked by the Queen to form the next UK government, following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com