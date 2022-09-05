ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MILWAUKEE

Biden visits Milwaukee to celebrate Labor Day

Start: 05 Sep 2022 16:18 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2022 17:18 GMT

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Milwaukee to celebrate Labor Day and American workers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com