ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON

NASA counts down to the Artemis I lunar mission launch
Start: 03 Sep 2022 12:04 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2022 13:04 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA prepares for the Artemis I lunar mission launch of an uncrewed astronaut capsule on a six-week test flight around the moon and back.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT - propellent loading (fueling) begins
1817GMT - Scheduled launch time
