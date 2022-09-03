ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 3 de Septiembre de 2022
REUTERS

SEP 03

3 de Septiembre de 2022

NASA counts down to the Artemis I lunar mission launch

Start: 03 Sep 2022 12:04 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2022 13:04 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA prepares for the Artemis I lunar mission launch of an uncrewed astronaut capsule on a six-week test flight around the moon and back.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - propellent loading (fueling) begins

1817GMT - Scheduled launch time

Reuters

