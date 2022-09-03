ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-NEWS CONFERENCE --TIME TBD

NASA holds a news conference after Artemis I launch scrub
Start: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA experts are expected to hold a news conference after the second attempt to launch Artemis I is scrubbed.
Possible speakers:
NASA administrator Bill Nelson
Armetis I mission manager Mike Sarafin
NASA assos admin Exploration Systems Development dir Jim Free
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com