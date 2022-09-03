COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-NEWS CONFERENCE --TIME TBD

REUTERS

SEP 03

3 de Septiembre de 2022

NASA holds a news conference after Artemis I launch scrub

Start: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA experts are expected to hold a news conference after the second attempt to launch Artemis I is scrubbed.

Possible speakers:

NASA administrator Bill Nelson

Armetis I mission manager Mike Sarafin

NASA assos admin Exploration Systems Development dir Jim Free

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

