ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-NEWS CONFERENCE --TIME TBD

NASA holds a news conference after Artemis I launch scrub

Start: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA experts are expected to hold a news conference after the second attempt to launch Artemis I is scrubbed.

Possible speakers:

NASA administrator Bill Nelson

Armetis I mission manager Mike Sarafin

NASA assos admin Exploration Systems Development dir Jim Free

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com