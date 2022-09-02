COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA.BIDEN/ -- UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRICTIONS --

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 02

2 de Septiembre de 2022

Biden discusses American Rescue Plan investments

Start: 02 Sep 2022 15:00 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2022 15:45 GMT

WASHNGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden discusses American Rescue Plan investments. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will also attend.

---

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

