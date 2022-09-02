ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/IAEA GROSSI -- APPROX START TIME

IAEA's Grossi speaks in Vienna after Zaporizhzhia NPP visit
Start: 02 Sep 2022 18:00 GMT
End: 02 Sep 2022 19:30 GMT
VIENNA - IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi speaks to reporters at Vienna airport upon his return from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
SCHEDULE:
1830GMT APPROX - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Austria
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com