ADVISORY INDIA-DEFENCE/SHIP

REUTERS

SEP 02

2 de Septiembre de 2022

PM Narendra Modi to commission India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier

Start: 02 Sep 2022 04:11 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2022 06:10 GMT

COCHIN, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Cochin, the culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL HINDI SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

