Viernes 2 de Septiembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2329-UKRAINE-CRISIS-IAEA-PRESIDENT

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 02

2 de Septiembre de 2022

Ukraine president says IAEA mission could still play a role

Start: 02 Sep 2022 10:20 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2022 10:22 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressing The European House, Ambrosetti Forum meeting in northern Italy.

"We did everything to ensure that IAEA would get access to the Zaporizhzhia plant and I believe that this mission may still have a role to play,"Zelenskiy said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

