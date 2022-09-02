ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2329-UKRAINE-CRISIS-IAEA-PRESIDENT

Ukraine president says IAEA mission could still play a role
Start: 02 Sep 2022 10:20 GMT
End: 02 Sep 2022 10:22 GMT
KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressing The European House, Ambrosetti Forum meeting in northern Italy.
"We did everything to ensure that IAEA would get access to the Zaporizhzhia plant and I believe that this mission may still have a role to play,"Zelenskiy said.
