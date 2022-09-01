ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --U.S. NETWORK POOL

Biden delivers primetime speech in Philadelphia

Start: 01 Sep 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2022 01:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FOR AN UNRESTRICTED REUTERS VERSION OF THIS EVENT PLEASE SEE USA-BIDEN/ --UNRESTRICTED--

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia to deliver primetime speech outside Independence National Historical Park.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com