ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

French and Australian defence ministers hold news conference

Start: 01 Sep 2022 08:45 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

BREST - French and Australian defence ministers hold a news conference, after a meeting in Brest that comes a year after a public spat in the aftermath of Australia dropping a mulit-billion French submarine contract in favour of the United States and Britain.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy 'Images ECPAD'. No re-use after September 30, 2022

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy 'Images ECPAD'. No re-use after September 30, 2022

Source: DEFENCE MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com