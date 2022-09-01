ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

French and Australian defence ministers hold news conference
Start: 01 Sep 2022 08:45 GMT
End: 01 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
BREST - French and Australian defence ministers hold a news conference, after a meeting in Brest that comes a year after a public spat in the aftermath of Australia dropping a mulit-billion French submarine contract in favour of the United States and Britain.
