ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON-ENERGY

UK's Johnson delivers speech on energy security

Start: 01 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a speech on energy security as millions face the prospect of fuel poverty. This will be one of Johnson's final appearances as prime minister before his successor takes over next week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com