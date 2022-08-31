ADVISORY TENNIS-USOPEN/

Live view of fans gathered for U.S. Open

Start: 31 Aug 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2022 23:00 GMT

FLUSHING MEADOWS, QUEENS, NEW YORK - Live view of the U.S. Open grounds as the grand slam tournament continues in New York. Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw.

