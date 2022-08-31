COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 31 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-USOPEN/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 31

31 de Agosto de 2022

Live view of fans gathered for U.S. Open

Start: 31 Aug 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2022 23:00 GMT

FLUSHING MEADOWS, QUEENS, NEW YORK - Live view of the U.S. Open grounds as the grand slam tournament continues in New York. Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Sports

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Newcastle se burló de Raúl Jiménez y su festejo del “Capitán Garfio” por un gol anulado

Newcastle se burló de Raúl Jiménez y su festejo del “Capitán Garfio” por un gol anulado

La millonaria oferta a Edson Álvarez para que juegue en el Chelsea

Julián Álvarez marcó su primer doblete en Premier League en el triunfo de Manchester City ante Nottingham Forest

Haaland marcó un hat-trick en la goleada del Manchester City y superó un récord del Kun Agüero

“Ver cómo podemos acercarnos a Max”, la meta de Checo Pérez en el Gran Premio de los Paíse Bajos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series más vistas este día

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series más vistas este día

Alessandra Rosaldo confirmó que Eugenio Derbez se encuentra estable: “Se está recuperando”

El curioso patrón amoroso de Leonardo DiCaprio: la coincidencia en sus 13 noviazgos

Los posibles problemas que terminaron con el matrimonio de Sylvester Stallone y Jennifer Flavin

Erika Buenfil y todos los secretos que la han convertido en la reina del TikTok

TENDENCIAS

Equipo de surf de Estados Unidos usa inteligencia artificial para evitar accidentes

Equipo de surf de Estados Unidos usa inteligencia artificial para evitar accidentes

Twitter habría contratado agentes del gobierno indio, permitiendo el acceso a datos confidenciales

Puerto ethernet: qué es y porqué está desapareciendo de los computadores portátiles

Estafan por WhatsApp ofreciendo el álbum del Mundial Catar 2022 y sus laminas gratis

Un pitbull mató a un caniche e hirió a dos personas: cómo educar a estar raza para evitar ataques

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Rusia debate una ley que multe la “propaganda homosexual” con hasta USD 16.000

Rusia debate una ley que multe la “propaganda homosexual” con hasta USD 16.000

Precio del dólar en Colombia: evolución de discursos sobre la reforma tributaria será relevante en el comportamiento del

Lambayeque: joven cantante fue gravemente herida por delincuente que le robó su celular

María Fernanda Cabal recordó trino en el que Armando Benedetti pedía romper relaciones con Venezuela

“No sabe escribir”: Epigmenio Ibarra se burló de Felipe Calderón