Martes 30 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/CLIMATE

REUTERS

AUG 31

30 de Agosto de 2022

G20 ministers arrive for Environmental and Climate meeting.

Start: 31 Aug 2022 00:35 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2022 01:30 GMT

BALI NUSA DUA CONVENTION CENTRE, BALI, INDONESIA - G20 ministers arrive at venue to attend the opening ceremony of the Environmental and Climate ministerial meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

