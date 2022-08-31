COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 31

31 de Agosto de 2022

EU foreign ministers hold media briefing in Prague

Start: 31 Aug 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2022 13:25 GMT

PRAGUE - EU foreign ministers hold a news conference after second day of meetings. The ministers will discuss two main themes: Russian aggression in Ukraine and EU relations with Africa. Outside of the main session, there are informal luncheons with the Moldavian, Georgian, and Ukrainian ministers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Czech Republic

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

