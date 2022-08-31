COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 31 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 31

31 de Agosto de 2022

EU foreign ministers arrive for meeting in Prague

Start: 31 Aug 2022 06:40 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2022 07:50 GMT

PRAGUE - Arrival of EU foreign ministers for a second day of meetings. The ministers will discuss two main themes: Russian aggression in Ukraine and EU relations with Africa. Outside of the main session, there are informal luncheons with the Moldavian, Georgian, and Ukrainian ministers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Czech Republic

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Esta relación no sólo comenzó engañando a Shakira”: la dura acusación a Piqué sobre cómo sedujo a su nueva novia

“Esta relación no sólo comenzó engañando a Shakira”: la dura acusación a Piqué sobre cómo sedujo a su nueva novia

“Una injusticia”: Tata Martino rompió el silencio sobre el despido de Gerardo Torrado del Tri

Entre mariachis, cámaras y “con ganas”: el glamuroso entrenamiento de Canelo previo a Golovkin

Así reaccionó el Kun Agüero cuando le tocó la figurita de Lionel Messi del Mundial de Qatar

Athletico Paranaense sorprendió al Palmeiras y lo venció por 1-0 en la semifinal de ida de la Copa Libertadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Vas a terminar tras las rejas”: Libertad Palomo reapareció tras ser implicada en secuestro

“Vas a terminar tras las rejas”: Libertad Palomo reapareció tras ser implicada en secuestro

De “morenacos” a “mexicanos flojos”: las declaraciones más explosivas de Laura Zapata

Sylvia Pasquel reveló que Alejandra Guzmán se negó a cantar para Silvia Pinal

El romance fallido entre Cantinflas e Irán Eory

Andrés García destapó que “se intercambiaba” las novias con Luis Miguel

TENDENCIAS

Alteraciones mamarias frecuentes: cómo se detectan y cuáles son los tratamientos

Alteraciones mamarias frecuentes: cómo se detectan y cuáles son los tratamientos

Diez alimentos que no pueden faltar durante el embarazo

Por qué los que padecieron COVID tienen un mayor riesgo de desarrollar miocarditis

El COVID-19 no desaparecerá, debemos aprender a convivir con el virus

Fumar es más perjudicial para el corazón de lo que se pensaba, según un nuevo estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Biden y otros líderes mundiales lamentaron la muerte de Gorbachov: “Tuvo el valor de admitir que las cosas debían cambiar”

Biden y otros líderes mundiales lamentaron la muerte de Gorbachov: “Tuvo el valor de admitir que las cosas debían cambiar”

Estados Unidos confirmó la primera muerte relacionada con la viruela del mono en su territorio

Petro y Maduro planean reunirse por primera vez de manera oficial en octubre

La Armada de Estados Unidos frustró un intento iraní de capturar uno de sus buques no tripulados en el Golfo Pérsico

La de Justicia de EEUU dijo que la defensa de Trump podría haber escondido documentos clasificados en Mar-a-Lago