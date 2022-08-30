ADVISORY PAKISTAN-WEATHER/FLOODS-UN

UN officials discuss launch of Pakistan Floods Response Plan

Start: 30 Aug 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2022 16:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Mr. Julien Harneis, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the UN in Pakistan, and Mr. Asim Iftikhar, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will join the U.N. daily briefing remotely to speak on the launch of the Pakistan Floods Response Plan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com