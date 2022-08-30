ADVISORY PAKISTAN-WEATHER/FLOODS-UN

UN officials discuss launch of Pakistan Floods Response Plan
Start: 30 Aug 2022 16:00 GMT
End: 30 Aug 2022 16:45 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - Mr. Julien Harneis, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the UN in Pakistan, and Mr. Asim Iftikhar, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will join the U.N. daily briefing remotely to speak on the launch of the Pakistan Floods Response Plan.
