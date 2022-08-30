COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY EU-DEFENCE/NEWS CONFERENCE

REUTERS

30 de Agosto de 2022

EU defence ministers hold news conference following meeting in Prague

Start: 30 Aug 2022 11:55 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

PRAGUE - EU defence ministers hold news conference after meeting in Prague. The key theme of the meeting is the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the security of EU Member States. The consequences of this unprecedented act of aggression will be discussed during the first part of the meeting which will be attended by EU Defence Ministers as well as senior officials of the UN, NATO and the European Parliament.

