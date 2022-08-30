ADVISORY EU-DEFENCE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Agosto de 2022
30 de Agosto de 2022

EU defence ministers arrive for meeting in Prague on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Start: 30 Aug 2022 06:01 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

PRAGUE - EU defence ministers meet for a second day in Prague. The key theme of the meeting is the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the security of EU Member States. The consequences of this unprecedented act of aggression will be discussed during the first part of the meeting which will be attended by EU Defence Ministers as well as senior officials of the UN, NATO and the European Parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT ARRIVAL

Reuters

