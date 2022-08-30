ADVISORY EU-DEFENCE/

EU defence ministers arrive for meeting in Prague on Russian invasion of Ukraine
Start: 30 Aug 2022 06:01 GMT
End: 30 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
PRAGUE - EU defence ministers meet for a second day in Prague. The key theme of the meeting is the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the security of EU Member States. The consequences of this unprecedented act of aggression will be discussed during the first part of the meeting which will be attended by EU Defence Ministers as well as senior officials of the UN, NATO and the European Parliament.
SCHEDULE:
0530GMT ARRIVAL
