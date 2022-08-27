Calendario de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones

Madrid, 27 ago(EFE).-
-- 1ª jornada:
- Martes 6 septiembre
Grupo E:
18:45 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Chelsea (ING)
21:00 Salzburgo (AUT) - Milan (ITA)
- Grupo F:
21:00 Celtic (SCO) - Real Madrid (ESP)
21:00 RB Leipzig (GER) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
- Grupo G:
18:45 Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Copenhague (DIN)
21:00 Sevilla (ESP) - Manchester City (ING)
- Grupo H:
21:00 París Saint Germain (FRA) - Juventus (ITA)
21:00 Benfica (POR) - Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
- Miércoles 7 septiembre
Grupo A:
18:45 Ajax (NED) - Rangers (SCO)
18:45 Eintracht Fráncfort (GER) - Sporting (POR)
Grupo B:
21:00 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Oporto (POR)
21:00 Brujas (BEL) - Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
- Grupo C:
21:00 Barcelona (ESP) - Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
21:00 Inter Milán (ITA) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
- Grupo D:
21:00 Nápoles (ITA) - Liverpool (ING)
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur (ING) - Olympique de Marsella
-- 2ª jornada:
- Martes 13 septiembre:
Grupo A:
21:00 Liverpool - Ajax
21:00 Rangers - Nápoles
Grupo B:
21:00 Bayer Leverkusen - Atlético de Madrid
21:00 Oporto -Brujas
Grupo C:
18:45 Viktoria Plzen - Inter
21:00 Bayern Múnich - Barcelona
Grupo D:
18:45 Sporting - Tottenham
21:00 O. Marsella - Eintracht Fráncfort
- Miércoles 14 septiembre:
Grupo E:
18:45 Milan -Dinamo Zagreb
21:00 Chelsea - Salzburgo
Grupo F:
18:45 Shakhtar - Celtic
21:00 Real Madrid - RB Leipzig
Grupo G:
21:00 Manchester City - Dortmund
21:00 Copenhague - Sevilla
Grupo H:
21:00 Juventus - Benfica
21:00 Maccabi Haifa - PSG
-- 3ª jornada
- Martes 4 octubre:
Grupo A:
21:00 Liverpool - Rangers
21:00 Ajax - Nápoles
Grupo B:
21:00 Oporto - Bayer Leverkusen
21:00 Brujas - Atlético de Madrid
Grupo C:
18:45 Bayern Múnich - Viktoria Plzen
21:00 Inter - Barcelona
Grupo D:
18:45 O. Marsella - Sporting
21:00 Eintracht Fráncfort - Tottenham
- Miércoles 5 octubre:
Grupo E:
18:45 Salzburgo - Dinamo Zagreb
21:00 Chelsea - Milan
Grupo F:
18:45 RB Leipzig - Celtic
21:00 Real Madrid - Shakhtar
Grupo G:
21:00 Manchester City - Copenhague
21:00 Sevilla - Dortmund
Grupo H:
21:00 Juventus - Maccabi Haifa
21:00 Benfica - PSG
-- 4ª jornada
- Martes 11 octubre:
Grupo E:
21:00 Dinamo Zagreb - Salzburgo
21:00 Milan - Chelsea
Grupo F:
21:00 Shakhtar - Real Madrid
21:00 Celtic - RB Leipzig
Grupo G:
18:45 Copenhague - Manchester City
21:00 Dortmund - Sevilla
Grupo H:
18:45 Maccabi Haifa - Juventus
21:00 PSG - Benfica
- Miércoles 12 octubre:
Grupo A:
18:45 Nápoles - Ajax
21:00 Rangers - Liverpool
Grupo B:
18:45 Atlético de Madrid - Brujas
21:00 Bayer Leverkusen - Oporto
Grupo C:
21:00 Barcelona - Inter
21:00 Viktoria Plzen - Bayern Múnich
Grupo D:
21:00 Tottenham - Eintracht Fráncfort
21:00 Sporting - Marsella
-- 5ª jornada
- Martes 25 octubre:
Grupo E:
18:45 Salzburgo - Chelsea
21:00 Dinamo Zagreb - Milan
Grupo F:
21:00 Celtic - Shakhtar
21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid
Grupo G:
18:45 Sevilla - Copenhague
21:00 Dortmund - Manchester City
Grupo H:
21:00 PSG - Maccabi Haifa
21:00 Benfica - Juventus
- Miércoles
Grupo A:
21:00 Nápoles - Rangers
21:00 Ajax - Liverpool
Grupo B:
18:45 Brujas - Oporto
21:00 Atlético - Bayer Leverkusen
Grupo C:
18:45 Inter - Viktoria Plzen
21:00 Barcelona - Bayern Múnich
Grupo D:
21:00 Tottenham - Sporting
21:00 Eintracht Fráncfort - O. Marsella
-- 6ª jornada:
- Martes 1 noviembre:
Grupo A:
21:00 Liverpool - Nápoles
21:00 Rangers - Ajax
Grupo B:
18:45 Oporto - Atlético de Madrid
18:45 Bayer Leverkusen - Brujas
Grupo C:
21:00 Bayern - Inter
21:00 Viktoria Plzen - Barcelona
Grupo D:
21:00 Sporting - Eintracht Fráncfort
21:00 Marsella - Tottenham
- Miércoles 2 noviembre:
Grupo E:
21:00 Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb
21:00 Milan - Salzburgo
Grupo F:
18:45 Real Madrid - Celtic
18:45 Shakhtar - RB Leipzig
Grupo G:
21:00 Manchester City - Sevilla
21:00 Copenhague - Dortmund
Grupo H:
21:00 Juventus - PSG
21:00 Maccabi Haifa - Benfica
