Sábado 27 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

Calendario de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones

Por

Newsroom Infobae

27 de Agosto de 2022

Madrid, 27 ago(EFE).-

-- 1ª jornada:

- Martes 6 septiembre

Grupo E:

18:45 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Chelsea (ING)

21:00 Salzburgo (AUT) - Milan (ITA)

- Grupo F:

21:00 Celtic (SCO) - Real Madrid (ESP)

21:00 RB Leipzig (GER) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

- Grupo G:

18:45 Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Copenhague (DIN)

21:00 Sevilla (ESP) - Manchester City (ING)

- Grupo H:

21:00 París Saint Germain (FRA) - Juventus (ITA)

21:00 Benfica (POR) - Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

- Miércoles 7 septiembre

Grupo A:

18:45 Ajax (NED) - Rangers (SCO)

18:45 Eintracht Fráncfort (GER) - Sporting (POR)

Grupo B:

21:00 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Oporto (POR)

21:00 Brujas (BEL) - Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

- Grupo C:

21:00 Barcelona (ESP) - Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

21:00 Inter Milán (ITA) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

- Grupo D:

21:00 Nápoles (ITA) - Liverpool (ING)

21:00 Tottenham Hotspur (ING) - Olympique de Marsella

-- 2ª jornada:

- Martes 13 septiembre:

Grupo A:

21:00 Liverpool - Ajax

21:00 Rangers - Nápoles

Grupo B:

21:00 Bayer Leverkusen - Atlético de Madrid

21:00 Oporto -Brujas

Grupo C:

18:45 Viktoria Plzen - Inter

21:00 Bayern Múnich - Barcelona

Grupo D:

18:45 Sporting - Tottenham

21:00 O. Marsella - Eintracht Fráncfort

- Miércoles 14 septiembre:

Grupo E:

18:45 Milan -Dinamo Zagreb

21:00 Chelsea - Salzburgo

Grupo F:

18:45 Shakhtar - Celtic

21:00 Real Madrid - RB Leipzig

Grupo G:

21:00 Manchester City - Dortmund

21:00 Copenhague - Sevilla

Grupo H:

21:00 Juventus - Benfica

21:00 Maccabi Haifa - PSG

-- 3ª jornada

- Martes 4 octubre:

Grupo A:

21:00 Liverpool - Rangers

21:00 Ajax - Nápoles

Grupo B:

21:00 Oporto - Bayer Leverkusen

21:00 Brujas - Atlético de Madrid

Grupo C:

18:45 Bayern Múnich - Viktoria Plzen

21:00 Inter - Barcelona

Grupo D:

18:45 O. Marsella - Sporting

21:00 Eintracht Fráncfort - Tottenham

- Miércoles 5 octubre:

Grupo E:

18:45 Salzburgo - Dinamo Zagreb

21:00 Chelsea - Milan

Grupo F:

18:45 RB Leipzig - Celtic

21:00 Real Madrid - Shakhtar

Grupo G:

21:00 Manchester City - Copenhague

21:00 Sevilla - Dortmund

Grupo H:

21:00 Juventus - Maccabi Haifa

21:00 Benfica - PSG

-- 4ª jornada

- Martes 11 octubre:

Grupo E:

21:00 Dinamo Zagreb - Salzburgo

21:00 Milan - Chelsea

Grupo F:

21:00 Shakhtar - Real Madrid

21:00 Celtic - RB Leipzig

Grupo G:

18:45 Copenhague - Manchester City

21:00 Dortmund - Sevilla

Grupo H:

18:45 Maccabi Haifa - Juventus

21:00 PSG - Benfica

- Miércoles 12 octubre:

Grupo A:

18:45 Nápoles - Ajax

21:00 Rangers - Liverpool

Grupo B:

18:45 Atlético de Madrid - Brujas

21:00 Bayer Leverkusen - Oporto

Grupo C:

21:00 Barcelona - Inter

21:00 Viktoria Plzen - Bayern Múnich

Grupo D:

21:00 Tottenham - Eintracht Fráncfort

21:00 Sporting - Marsella

-- 5ª jornada

- Martes 25 octubre:

Grupo E:

18:45 Salzburgo - Chelsea

21:00 Dinamo Zagreb - Milan

Grupo F:

21:00 Celtic - Shakhtar

21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid

Grupo G:

18:45 Sevilla - Copenhague

21:00 Dortmund - Manchester City

Grupo H:

21:00 PSG - Maccabi Haifa

21:00 Benfica - Juventus

- Miércoles

Grupo A:

21:00 Nápoles - Rangers

21:00 Ajax - Liverpool

Grupo B:

18:45 Brujas - Oporto

21:00 Atlético - Bayer Leverkusen

Grupo C:

18:45 Inter - Viktoria Plzen

21:00 Barcelona - Bayern Múnich

Grupo D:

21:00 Tottenham - Sporting

21:00 Eintracht Fráncfort - O. Marsella

-- 6ª jornada:

- Martes 1 noviembre:

Grupo A:

21:00 Liverpool - Nápoles

21:00 Rangers - Ajax

Grupo B:

18:45 Oporto - Atlético de Madrid

18:45 Bayer Leverkusen - Brujas

Grupo C:

21:00 Bayern - Inter

21:00 Viktoria Plzen - Barcelona

Grupo D:

21:00 Sporting - Eintracht Fráncfort

21:00 Marsella - Tottenham

- Miércoles 2 noviembre:

Grupo E:

21:00 Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb

21:00 Milan - Salzburgo

Grupo F:

18:45 Real Madrid - Celtic

18:45 Shakhtar - RB Leipzig

Grupo G:

21:00 Manchester City - Sevilla

21:00 Copenhague - Dortmund

Grupo H:

21:00 Juventus - PSG

21:00 Maccabi Haifa - Benfica

EFE

jap/ea

