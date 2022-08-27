ADVISORY GERMANY-TECHNO/ --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Techno music fans to march at 'Train of Love' parade in Berlin

Start: 27 Aug 2022 12:08 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2022 12:28 GMT

BERLIN - Thousands of techno music fans, alongside fifteen floats, are expected to participate in the "Train of Love" (Zug der Liebe) parade in Berlin organised by musicians and other artists to support "a sense of community, love and compassion."

