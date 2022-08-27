ADVISORY FRANCE-ECONOMY/ZELENSKIY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

27 de Agosto de 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskiy addresses French business leaders and ministers

Start: 29 Aug 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2022 10:30 GMT

PARIS/KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses French CEOs, business leaders and ministers at an end-of-summer forum organised by the national employers' federation MEDEF, which will likely touch on the energy and inflation crisis.

1000GMT Zelenskiy addresses MEDEF

