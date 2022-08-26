COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DOCUMENTS --AS LIVE--

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 26

26 de Agosto de 2022

Judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search

Start: 26 Aug 2022 16:40 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2022 16:51 GMT

++AS-LIVE COVERAGE OF PORTION OF REDACTED AFFIDAVIT

VIRTUAL - A federal judge in Florida has ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La inesperada tensión entre Barcelona y Bayern Múnich por una sonrisa de Oliver Kahn en el sorteo de la Champions League

La inesperada tensión entre Barcelona y Bayern Múnich por una sonrisa de Oliver Kahn en el sorteo de la Champions League

Nueva convocatoria de Seleción Mexicana volvió a dejar fuera a Charlyn Corral, la novedad fue Scarlett Camberos

Condenaron al Cardiff a pagar el pase de Emiliano Sala al Nantes, pero se niegan: “No haremos ningún pago”

La frase del presidente del PSG tras el cortocircuito entre Mbappé y Neymar: “Puedo discutir con mi hermano”

Sorpresa en la Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen y Charles Leclerc largarán últimos en el GP de Bélgica

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las imperdibles fotos de Lele Pons que están arrasando en Instagram

Las imperdibles fotos de Lele Pons que están arrasando en Instagram

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

Sofía Castro, hija de Angélica Rivera, defendió a ‘La Gaviota’ tras investigaciones en su contra

¿Banda MS tocará en Ciudad Universitaria?: así se están organizando los estudiantes de la UNAM para conseguirlo

Famosos al desnudo: de Rosalía en ropa interior al pre cumpleaños de Thalía y Nodal sin tatuajes

TENDENCIAS

Tres canales para ver películas gratis en YouTube

Tres canales para ver películas gratis en YouTube

Los 3 pasos de un empresario de la NBA para clasificar más de mil correos electrónicos diarios

DuoCon, la conferencia de idiomas de Duolingo

Chagas: prueban un innovador método de diagnóstico temprano destinado a contener el contagio materno-infantil

LastPass: hackean al gestor de contraseñas más popular del mundo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Egan Bernal se luce como gregario en el Tour de Alemania 2022

Egan Bernal se luce como gregario en el Tour de Alemania 2022

Vuelta a España 2022: los colombianos mantuvieron sus posiciones en la etapa ocho, antes de la alta montaña

Estados Unidos divulgó los documentos que explican la decisión de allanar la residencia de Donald Trump en Mar-a-Lago

Así se jugará este fin de semana la novena fecha del fútbol profesional colombiano

Transportistas bloquean circulación en la México-Pachuca, exigen más seguridad tras asesinato de chofer