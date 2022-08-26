ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DOCUMENTS --AS LIVE

Judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search
Start: 26 Aug 2022 16:40 GMT
End: 26 Aug 2022 16:51 GMT
++AS-LIVE COVERAGE OF PORTION OF REDACTED AFFIDAVIT
VIRTUAL - A federal judge in Florida has ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Mute
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com