Viernes 26 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY USA-FED/JACKSONHOLE-POWELL

REUTERS

AUG 26

26 de Agosto de 2022

Powell delivers address at symposium on monetary policy

Start: 26 Aug 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2022 15:00 GMT

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers the keynote address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. His remarks will shape expectations for how much the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting in September and beyond.

