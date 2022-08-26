ADVISORY SPACE EXPLORATION/MOON

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
26 de Agosto de 2022

NASA's historic Artemis I lunar mission ready for launch

Start: 29 Aug 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2022 13:15 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / SPACE - The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, launching an uncrewed astronaut capsule on a six-week test flight around the moon and back.

---

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Fueling of the Space Launch System Moon Rocket on the Artemis I Mission

1030GMT – NASA coverage begins for launch of the Space Launch System Moon Rocket on the Artemis I Mission

1233GMT - Two-hour launch window opens

1600GMT – Artemis I Post-launch news conference (time subject to change)

2000GMT - NASA coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory correction burn

2130GMT – NASA coverage of Orion’s first imagery of the Earth following Trans Lunar Injection

++TIMES/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

