ADVISORY SPACE EXPLORATION/MOON

NASA's historic Artemis I lunar mission ready for launch
Start: 29 Aug 2022 12:15 GMT
End: 29 Aug 2022 13:15 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / SPACE - The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, launching an uncrewed astronaut capsule on a six-week test flight around the moon and back.
SCHEDULE:
0400GMT - Fueling of the Space Launch System Moon Rocket on the Artemis I Mission
1030GMT – NASA coverage begins for launch of the Space Launch System Moon Rocket on the Artemis I Mission
1233GMT - Two-hour launch window opens
1600GMT – Artemis I Post-launch news conference (time subject to change)
2000GMT - NASA coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory correction burn
2130GMT – NASA coverage of Orion’s first imagery of the Earth following Trans Lunar Injection
++TIMES/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
