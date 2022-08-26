ADVISORY --FLASH -- 0815-PAKISTAN-WEATHER/FLOODS-HYDERABAD

Drone footage of severe flooding in Pakistan

Start: 26 Aug 2022 12:31 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2022 12:35 GMT

HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - Drone footage shows flooding in Hyderabad.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

