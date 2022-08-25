COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/RALLY

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 25

25 de Agosto de 2022

Biden speaks at Democratic National Committee rally

Start: 25 Aug 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2022 23:55 GMT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee rally.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL:

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

