Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITE HOUSE/BRIEFING

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 24

24 de Agosto de 2022

White House briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre, Susan Rice

Start: 24 Aug 2022 19:30 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a news briefing. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti will be participating in the briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

