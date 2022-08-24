Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 24

24 de Agosto de 2022

Pelosi on health care provisions in Inflation Reduction Act

Start: 24 Aug 2022 17:44 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 18:30 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - San Francisco – U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference to celebrate the health care provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE LIVESTREAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Maribel Domínguez habló luego de su salida del Tri femenil: “Fui víctima de acoso laboral”

Maribel Domínguez habló luego de su salida del Tri femenil: “Fui víctima de acoso laboral”

La Copa del Mundo inició una gira previa a Qatar 2022: cuándo se exhibirá en Argentina

8 definciones de Haaland: su lazo con el Kun Agüero, la influencia de Guardiola y lo que más lo sorprendió del Manchester City

Daniel Ricciardo no seguirá en McLaren: la millonaria suma que recibirá y quién sería su reemplazante

Por qué el “caso Mauro Icardi” preocupa al PSG a días del cierre del mercado de pases

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Américo Garza acusó a Karla Luna de presuntamente haberle sido infiel con el poderoso líder de un cártel del narcotráfico

Américo Garza acusó a Karla Luna de presuntamente haberle sido infiel con el poderoso líder de un cártel del narcotráfico

Estos son los sencillos que están de moda hoy en Apple Argentina

Joaquín Cosío explicó por qué ‘El Cochiloco’ es su personaje favorito: “Es un sicario, pero a la gente le simpatiza”

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

La esposa de Sylvester Stallone le pidió el divorcio después de 25 años de matrimonio y lo acusó de ocultar bienes

TENDENCIAS

Locura por los caballos de fuerza, ahora es el turno de McLaren

Locura por los caballos de fuerza, ahora es el turno de McLaren

Xenobots, los robots creados con células de seres vivos

Imágenes exclusivas del lanzamiento de HONOR y sus audífonos en IFA 2022

Este mapa señala los lugares donde Marte tuvo agua

Apple anuncia fecha del lanzamiento de iPadOS 16, el sistema operativo para las tablet

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Después de Roe, los adolescentes están enseñándose educación sexual a sí mismos, porque los adultos no lo harán

Después de Roe, los adolescentes están enseñándose educación sexual a sí mismos, porque los adultos no lo harán

Vuelta a España 2022: los colombianos estuvieron tranquilos en la quinta etapa y Primoz Roglic cedió el liderato

Cambio Radical anunció que no apoyará la reforma tributaria de Gustavo Petro

Machu Picchu no levantará paro pese a autorización de venta de entradas a la Llaqta en este distrito

Enfrentamiento entre sicarios y Fuerza Civil dejó a tres agresores abatidos y cuatro elementos lesionados en Nuevo León