Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-AID --DELAYED--

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 24

24 de Agosto de 2022

Pentagon briefing on security assistance to Ukraine

Start: 24 Aug 2022 19:08 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 19:30 GMT

++EVENT WILL BEGIN AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S REMARKS

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl briefs the media on security assistance to Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Jamie Carragher fustigó a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su tenso cara a cara: “Tenía razón sobre él desde el principio”

Jamie Carragher fustigó a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su tenso cara a cara: “Tenía razón sobre él desde el principio”

El bochornoso incidente que Checo Pérez protagonizó durante el último Gran Premio de Bélgica

El nuevo apodo con el que bautizaron a Mbappé en el vestuario del PSG tras su conflicto con Neymar

Maribel Domínguez habló luego de su salida del Tri femenil: “Fui víctima de acoso laboral”

La Copa del Mundo inició una gira previa a Qatar 2022: cuándo se exhibirá en Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Influencer mexicana fue exhibida por revender boletos del Corona Capital 2022

Influencer mexicana fue exhibida por revender boletos del Corona Capital 2022

“Las víctimas eran niños de 8 y 5 años”: las fuertes declaraciones de Olivia Wilde contra su ex Jason Sudeikis

Américo Garza acusó a Karla Luna de presuntamente haberle sido infiel con el poderoso líder de un cártel del narcotráfico

Estos son los sencillos que están de moda hoy en Apple Argentina

Joaquín Cosío explicó por qué ‘El Cochiloco’ es su personaje favorito: “Es un sicario, pero a la gente le simpatiza”

TENDENCIAS

Las personas con rostros parecidos comparten similitudes genéticas en el ADN aunque no sean familiares

Las personas con rostros parecidos comparten similitudes genéticas en el ADN aunque no sean familiares

Apple Event: esta es la invitación para el lanzamiento del iPhone 14

Locura por los caballos de fuerza, ahora es el turno de McLaren

Xenobots, los robots creados con células de seres vivos

Imágenes exclusivas del lanzamiento de HONOR y sus audífonos en IFA 2022

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Maluma criticó con los cantantes que hacen playback: “Que mierda”

Maluma criticó con los cantantes que hacen playback: “Que mierda”

Junior y Magdalena juegan este miércoles la ida por las semifinales de Copa Colombia

Denunciaron que una agencia de viajes uruguaya estafó por una cifra millonaria a más de 150 personas

Cuál es la razón del enfrentamiento entre el colombiano Iván Arboleda y el equipo Rayo Vallecano

Pedro Castillo designó a nuevos titulares en los ministerios de Defensa, Mujer y Ambiente