ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-AID --DELAYED

Pentagon briefing on security assistance to Ukraine

Start: 24 Aug 2022 19:08 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 19:30 GMT

++EVENT WILL BEGIN AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S REMARKS

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl briefs the media on security assistance to Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com