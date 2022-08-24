ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NEW YORK-FLAG

'World's largest National Flag of Ukraine' unveiled in NY
Start: 24 Aug 2022 21:59 GMT
End: 24 Aug 2022 22:04 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Ukraine supporters unveil the 'Banner of Courage', which they say is the world's largest national flag of Ukraine, in New York's Central Park to honor the country's Independence Day.
