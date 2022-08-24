ADVISORY --FLASH-- 016623082022RP1-UKRAINE-CRISIS-6MONTHS-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy address to the nation on independence day

Start: 24 Aug 2022 06:30 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 06:49 GMT

KYIV - Ukrainian President Zelenskiyy addresses nation marking the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None - Music not cleared for use.

DIGITAL: None - Music not cleared for use.

Source: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com