ADVISORY FLASH-0163-UKRAINE-CRISIS/6MONTHS-KYIV

Air raid siren shakes morning Kyiv on war's six-month mark

Start: 24 Aug 2022 06:30 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Air raid siren shakes morning Kyiv on war's six-month mark as Ukraine marks six months on Wednesday since Russia invaded the country in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation".

