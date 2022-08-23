ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/BACHELET

Briefing with outgoing UN Human Rights chief Bachelet
Start: 25 Aug 2022 06:55 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives a final press briefing before the end of her mandate on Aug. 31. Bachelet, a former president of Chile and victim of torture, has received a mixed review, with some saying she favoured cooperation with governments over the victims of human rights' violations. No replacement has yet been named, meaning a leadership void is likely at a crucial time for human rights globally.
