ADVISORY MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB

Malaysia’s top court announce verdict on former Prime Minister Najib Razak appeal

Start: 23 Aug 2022 09:03 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2022 09:52 GMT

FEDERAL COURT OF MALAYSIA, PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA – Malaysia’s top court announce verdict on former Prime Minister Najib Razak appeal to overturn 12 years jail term. Press conference expected at court after verdict has been read.

0947GMT - Exterior from prison

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Malaysia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com