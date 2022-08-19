ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN PORT

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
19 de Agosto de 2022

Guterres visits the Joint Coordination Center port in Istanbul

Start: 20 Aug 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the Joint Coordination Center port in Istanbul

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Visit due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

